Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 775 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4385 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (31:56 vs 29:33 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Delivers 99% higher peak brightness (1061 against 533 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (736K versus 567K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.4%
PWM 2404 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 2 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
Pixel 7a +99%
1061 nits
Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +3%
84.6%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2960 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
734
Pixel 7a +42%
1043
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2562
Pixel 7a +24%
3175
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
567733
Pixel 7a +30%
736136
CPU 143543 186320
GPU 205043 295964
Memory 97219 115569
UX 122577 139389
Total score 567733 736136
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3456
Pixel 7a +84%
6343
Max surface temperature 44.1 °C 50.8 °C
Stability 97% 65%
Graphics test 20 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 3456 6343
PCMark 3.0
Poco X3 Pro
10675
Pixel 7a +1%
10762
Web score 7980 7660
Video editing 6198 6392
Photo editing 21806 19557
Data manipulation 8636 10215
Writing score 12462 15246
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 11:05 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 15:28 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 05:16 hr
Standby 119 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro +8%
31:56 hr
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Pixel 7a +2%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2023
Release date April 2021 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

