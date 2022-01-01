Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Nova 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (31:56 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (785 against 539 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Nova 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 91.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
539 nits
Nova 10 Pro +46%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Nova 10 Pro +8%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
742
Nova 10 Pro +6%
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2599
Nova 10 Pro +8%
2797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +7%
569474
Nova 10 Pro
530119
CPU 144978 -
GPU 206674 -
Memory 95042 -
UX 119816 -
Total score 569474 530119
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3456 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10725 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android
ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 10:37 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 12:24 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 05:22 hr
Standby 119 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro +8%
31:56 hr
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8960 x 6720
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Nova 10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 10 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

