Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 399K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (785 against 529 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 89.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
529 nits
Nova 8 Pro +48%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Nova 8 Pro +6%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2580 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 675 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +5%
722
Nova 8 Pro
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2538
Nova 8 Pro +2%
2596
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +22%
486901
Nova 8 Pro
399789
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (59th and 70th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date April 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 569 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8 Pro.

