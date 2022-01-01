Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Nova Y70 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Huawei Nova Y70

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова Y70
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Huawei Nova Y70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (562K versus 202K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5160 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Nova Y70

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
530 nits
Nova Y70
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%
Nova Y70
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 675 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +148%
733
Nova Y70
296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +84%
2552
Nova Y70
1388
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +178%
562020
Nova Y70
202151
CPU 144978 62828
GPU 206674 32042
Memory 95042 55674
UX 119816 52410
Total score 562020 202151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3456 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10725 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr -
Watching video 10:33 hr -
Gaming 05:14 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
31:56 hr
Nova Y70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Nova Y70
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date April 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

