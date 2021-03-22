Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 167K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (530 against 439 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|99.4%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|995:1
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +144%
726
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +95%
2570
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +192%
487667
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +13%
17:03 hr
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
P Smart 2021 +32%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
P Smart 2021 +27%
41:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (107th and 57th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
