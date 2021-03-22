Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 167K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (530 against 439 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.4%
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 995:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +21%
530 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G51
GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +144%
726
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +95%
2570
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +192%
487667
P Smart 2021
167029
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 21 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +13%
17:03 hr
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
P Smart 2021 +32%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
P Smart 2021 +27%
41:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (107th and 57th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
P Smart 2021 +3%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

