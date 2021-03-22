Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Huawei P40 Lite

VS
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 330K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (121 vs 112 hours)
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +4%
537 nits
P40 Lite
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +26%
735
P40 Lite
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +42%
2622
P40 Lite
1841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +38%
454734
P40 Lite
330329

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
P40 Lite +6%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
P40 Lite +36%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
P40 Lite +2%
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

