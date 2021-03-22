Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.