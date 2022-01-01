Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Hot 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Infinix Hot 11

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 11
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Infinix Hot 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (569K versus 191K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Hot 11

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +7%
537 nits
Hot 11
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 675 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +92%
738
Hot 11
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +98%
2591
Hot 11
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +197%
569340
Hot 11
191871
CPU 148589 69030
GPU 205864 40927
Memory 100525 37017
UX 109947 43026
Total score 569340 191871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3455
Hot 11
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3455 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 4:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr -
Watching video 10:33 hr -
Gaming 05:25 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
Hot 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Hot 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro or Poco X3 NFC
2. Poco X3 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro
3. Poco X3 Pro or Nord 2 5G
4. Poco X3 Pro or iPhone 13
5. Poco X3 Pro or OnePlus 9R
6. Hot 11 or Redmi Note 11
7. Hot 11 or Poco M3
8. Hot 11 or Pova 2
9. Hot 11 or Hot 11S
10. Hot 11 or Camon 18P

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish