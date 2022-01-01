Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (569K versus 338K)
- Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 509 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (705 against 538 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|86.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|995:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +44%
735
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +48%
2597
1755
|CPU
|150408
|-
|GPU
|205230
|-
|Memory
|98989
|-
|UX
|110355
|-
|Total score
|569862
|338225
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3455
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10763
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS 10.5
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:17 hr
|Web browsing
|12:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:33 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:25 hr
|-
|Standby
|119 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
