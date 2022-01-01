Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Zero Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Infinix Zero Ultra

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Инфиникс Зеро Ультра
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Infinix Zero Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (561K versus 486K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 808 and 733 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Zero Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 90.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
529 nits
Zero Ultra
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Zero Ultra +7%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Infinix Zero Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
733
Zero Ultra +10%
808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +13%
2555
Zero Ultra
2268
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +15%
561372
Zero Ultra
486744
CPU 144978 -
GPU 206674 -
Memory 95042 -
UX 119816 -
Total score 561372 486744
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3456 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10725 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 180 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr -
Watching video 10:33 hr -
Gaming 05:25 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
Zero Ultra
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Zero Ultra
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date April 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi 11T
6. Infinix Zero Ultra or Infinix Zero X Pro
7. Infinix Zero Ultra or Infinix Note 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish