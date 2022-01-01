Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Infinix Zero Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (561K versus 486K)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 808 and 733 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|90.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|995:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
733
Zero Ultra +10%
808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +13%
2555
2268
|CPU
|144978
|-
|GPU
|206674
|-
|Memory
|95042
|-
|UX
|119816
|-
|Total score
|561372
|486744
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3456
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10725
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|180 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:12 hr
|Web browsing
|12:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:33 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:25 hr
|-
|Standby
|119 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1