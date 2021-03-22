Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Motorola Moto G100
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 12% longer battery life (112 vs 100 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (556K versus 451K)
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (605 against 527 nits)
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 735 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.1%
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|-
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1267 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
735
Moto G100 +27%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2531
Moto G100 +12%
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
451644
Moto G100 +23%
556464
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (90th and 50th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +47%
17:03 hr
11:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Moto G100 +26%
14:45 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
Moto G100 +16%
37:53 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (87th and 121st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 475 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G100. But if the display, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1