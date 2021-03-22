Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 174K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3500 mAh
- Shows 62% longer battery life (112 vs 69 hours)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (590 against 537 nits)
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|82.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|-
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +121%
735
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +80%
2622
1460
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +161%
454734
174456
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +59%
17:03 hr
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro +22%
11:49 hr
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +13%
32:44 hr
28:64 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
75
Generic camera score
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
