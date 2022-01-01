Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3700 mAh
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (563K versus 405K)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (32:10 vs 28:35 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (533 against 451 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.6%
PWM 2404 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +18%
533 nits
OnePlus 6T
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
OnePlus 6T +2%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 675 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +42%
729
OnePlus 6T
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +8%
2562
OnePlus 6T
2369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +39%
563609
OnePlus 6T
405799
CPU 150408 91110
GPU 205230 166474
Memory 98989 64332
UX 110355 84472
Total score 563609 405799
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro +139%
3455
OnePlus 6T
1447
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 20 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 3455 1447
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 8506
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 11
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr 09:37 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 119 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro +13%
32:10 hr
OnePlus 6T
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro +10%
88.3 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2018
Release date April 2021 February 2019
SAR (head) - 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

