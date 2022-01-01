Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.