Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 144% higher maximum brightness (1312 against 538 nits)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (830K versus 567K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
538 nits
OnePlus 9RT +144%
1312 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
OnePlus 9RT +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
739
OnePlus 9RT +27%
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2588
OnePlus 9RT +29%
3331
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
567478
OnePlus 9RT +46%
830874
CPU 150408 212084
GPU 205230 326188
Memory 98989 128801
UX 110355 157852
Total score 567478 830874
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3455
OnePlus 9RT +70%
5857
Stability 98% 66%
Graphics test 20 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 3455 5857
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (148th and 28th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr -
Watching video 10:33 hr -
Gaming 05:25 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

