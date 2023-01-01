Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 562K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 562K) Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (631 against 530 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (631 against 530 nits) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 98.3% PWM 2404 Hz 193 Hz Response time 37.4 ms 15 ms Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 Pro 530 nits Nord 2T +19% 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Nord 2T +1% 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 10:33 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 05:14 hr 05:15 hr Standby 119 hr 93 hr General battery life Poco X3 Pro +1% 31:56 hr Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 Pro +1% 88.3 dB Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 May 2022 Release date April 2021 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord 2T. It has a better display, performance, connectivity, and sound.