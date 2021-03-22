Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.