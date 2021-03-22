Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 290K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (528 against 479 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|83.9%
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|955 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +18%
735
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +34%
2549
1907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +66%
481104
290145
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
