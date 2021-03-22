Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Oppo Realme 8 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 290K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (528 against 479 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.9%
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +10%
528 nits
Realme 8 5G
479 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%
Realme 8 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 675 MHz 955 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +18%
735
Realme 8 5G
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +34%
2549
Realme 8 5G
1907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +66%
481104
Realme 8 5G
290145

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Realme 8 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Realme 8 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Realme 8 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
