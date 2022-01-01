Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 250K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (531 against 477 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 368 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro +11% 531 nits Realme 9i 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610 GPU clock 675 MHz - FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro +98% 730 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro +72% 2572 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro +123% 559516 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 143513 81097 GPU 202345 38425 Memory 94579 68438 UX 123827 63600 Total score 559516 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro 3455 Realme 9i n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 3455 - PCMark 3.0 score 10823 - AnTuTu Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Realme 9i n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Realme 9i n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Realme 9i n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.