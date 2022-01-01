Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.