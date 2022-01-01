Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 2T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2Т
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (531 against 409 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 559K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 730 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 2T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +30%
531 nits
Realme GT Neo 2T
409 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Realme GT Neo 2T +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2572
Realme GT Neo 2T +18%
3033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
559516
Realme GT Neo 2T +29%
724258
CPU 143513 198447
GPU 202345 239610
Memory 94579 128969
UX 123827 159361
Total score 559516 724258
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3455 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10823 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (125th and 48th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date April 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A52
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T or Xiaomi Poco F3
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
8. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T or Oppo Realme GT Neo
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T or Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish