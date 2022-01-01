Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (531 against 409 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 559K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Reverse charging feature

The phone is 7-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 730 points

Weighs 29 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro +30% 531 nits Realme GT Neo 2T 409 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Realme GT Neo 2T +2% 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Realme GT Neo 2T n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.