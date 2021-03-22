Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Oppo Realme GT2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Delivers 144% higher maximum brightness (1310 against 537 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro 537 nits Realme GT2 +144% 1310 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Realme GT2 +1% 85.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660 GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro 741 Realme GT2 +53% 1134 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro 2600 Realme GT2 +27% 3305 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro 557645 Realme GT2 n/a CPU 139780 - GPU 202619 - Memory 94191 - UX 118143 - Total score 557645 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro 3455 Realme GT2 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS - Graphics score 3455 - PCMark 3.0 score 10810 - AnTuTu Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Realme GT2 n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Realme GT2 n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Realme GT2 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Realme GT2 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.