Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme Q3s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Oppo Realme Q3s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (551K versus 484K)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (598 against 532 nits)

The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price Oppo Realme Q3s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.7% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro 532 nits Realme Q3s +12% 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro +1% 84.6% Realme Q3s 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Realme Q3s n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Realme Q3s n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Realme Q3s n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Realme Q3s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Q3s.