Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme XT

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 221K)
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (112 vs 100 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (537 against 450 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +19%
537 nits
Realme XT
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 616
GPU clock - 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +82%
735
Realme XT
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +75%
2622
Realme XT
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +105%
454734
Realme XT
221812

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +31%
17:03 hr
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Realme XT +42%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +6%
32:44 hr
Realme XT
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

