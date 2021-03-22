Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.