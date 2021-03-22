Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 183K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (798 against 525 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|995:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +110%
725
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +101%
2541
1263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +165%
485918
183682
AnTuTu Android Rating (58th and 128th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +6%
17:03 hr
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +52%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +3%
33:26 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (105th and 45th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|30 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
