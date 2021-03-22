Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.