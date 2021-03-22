Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 177K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (112 vs 86 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 350 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (636 against 537 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Galaxy A51 +18%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +110%
735
Galaxy A51
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +102%
2622
Galaxy A51
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +156%
454734
Galaxy A51
177794

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +29%
17:03 hr
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Galaxy A51 +24%
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +51%
32:44 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A51
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2019
Release date March 2021 December 2019
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro and Galaxy M51
2. Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Poco X3 Pro and Poco X2
4. Poco X3 Pro and Realme 7 Pro
5. Poco X3 Pro and Mi 10i
6. Galaxy A51 and Mi 9T
7. Galaxy A51 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A70
9. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A30s
10. Galaxy A51 and Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish