Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 255K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 549 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 1840 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5160 mAh
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (156 vs 112 hours)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (683 against 537 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Galaxy M51 +27%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +34%
735
Galaxy M51
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +57%
2622
Galaxy M51
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +78%
454734
Galaxy M51
255927

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +3%
17:03 hr
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Galaxy M51 +119%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Galaxy M51 +62%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
n/a
Galaxy M51
90.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date March 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

