Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 439K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (784 against 531 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 7.79% more screen real estate
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|92.39%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|95.4%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|995:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +3%
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2554
2542
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
344632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +11%
488560
439605
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +41%
17:03 hr
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +61%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
32:32 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (103rd and 99th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.
