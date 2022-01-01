Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.