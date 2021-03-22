Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Camon 17 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Текно Камон 17 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 741 and 510 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Camon 17 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +7%
539 nits
Camon 17 Pro
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Tecno Camon 17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +45%
741
Camon 17 Pro
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +58%
2618
Camon 17 Pro
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Android Ranking (57th and 82nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Camon 17 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Camon 17 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Optical
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date April 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 394 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X2
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10i
6. Tecno Camon 17 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Tecno Camon 17 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish