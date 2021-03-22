Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Tecno Camon 18 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 251K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8% Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro 529 nits Camon 18 +3% 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Camon 18 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 675 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro +97% 731 Camon 18 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro +91% 2572 Camon 18 1348 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro +120% 554032 Camon 18 251875 CPU 139780 68485 GPU 202619 57284 Memory 94191 47185 UX 118143 81282 Total score 554032 251875 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro 3455 Camon 18 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS - Graphics score 3455 - PCMark 3.0 score 10810 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 8.0 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Camon 18 n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Camon 18 n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Camon 18 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Camon 18 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.