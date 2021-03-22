Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs V17 Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V17 Neo

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Виво В17 Нео
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Vivo V17 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 183K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
V17 Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
V17 Neo
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +2%
84.6%
V17 Neo
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +112%
735
V17 Neo
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +103%
2622
V17 Neo
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +148%
454734
V17 Neo
183196

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
V17 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Poco X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo V17 Neo
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Vivo V17 Neo
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Vivo V17 Neo
8. Huawei P40 Lite vs Vivo V17 Neo
9. Oppo Realme XT vs Vivo V17 Neo

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish