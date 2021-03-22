Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs V17 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V17 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Виво V17 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 218K)
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4100 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
V17 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2432 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +5%
537 nits
V17 Pro
510 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +2%
84.6%
V17 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 612
GPU clock - 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +49%
735
V17 Pro
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +60%
2622
V17 Pro
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +108%
454734
V17 Pro
218830

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +21%
17:03 hr
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
V17 Pro +67%
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +1%
32:44 hr
V17 Pro
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
n/a
V17 Pro
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

