Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V17 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 218K)
- Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4100 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2432 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.2:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|-
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +49%
735
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +60%
2622
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +108%
454734
218830
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +21%
17:03 hr
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
V17 Pro +67%
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +1%
32:44 hr
32:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
