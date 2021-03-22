Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs V20 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V20 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 170K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4100 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
V20 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
V20 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%
V20 SE
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V20 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +131%
735
V20 SE
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +92%
2622
V20 SE
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +167%
454734
V20 SE
170538

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (62% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
V20 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
V20 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
V20 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

