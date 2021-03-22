Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V21e 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 342K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 731 and 547 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (596 against 529 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 50 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.4% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro 529 nits V21e 5G +13% 596 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Gold, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% V21e 5G 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro +34% 731 V21e 5G 547 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro +50% 2572 V21e 5G 1717 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro +62% 554032 V21e 5G 342001 CPU 139780 107237 GPU 202619 88273 Memory 94191 58515 UX 118143 88823 Total score 554032 342001 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro +213% 3455 V21e 5G 1103 Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 3455 1103 PCMark 3.0 score 10810 - AnTuTu Benchmark Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 11.1 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (72% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr V21e 5G n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr V21e 5G n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr V21e 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB V21e 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 May 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.