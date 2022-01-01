Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V23 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 9% longer battery life (112 vs 103 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 474K)

Stereo speakers

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (626 against 531 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 34 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price Vivo V23 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro 531 nits V23 5G +18% 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% V23 5G +4% 88%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 12 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB V23 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.