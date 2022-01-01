Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V23 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Виво V23 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Vivo V23 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (112 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 474K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (626 against 531 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
531 nits
V23 5G +18%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
V23 5G +4%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
730
V23 5G +1%
739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +21%
2572
V23 5G
2134
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +18%
559516
V23 5G
474033
CPU 143513 116402
GPU 202345 136048
Memory 94579 95945
UX 123827 126331
Total score 559516 474033
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro +50%
3455
V23 5G
2301
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3455 2301
PCMark 3.0 score 10823 7538
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (125th and 186th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +6%
17:03 hr
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
V23 5G +57%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +23%
32:44 hr
V23 5G
26:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
V23 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2022
Release date April 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and X3 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Poco X3 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Vivo V23 5G
7. OnePlus 9R and Vivo V23 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Vivo V23 5G
9. Oppo Reno 6 and Vivo V23 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish