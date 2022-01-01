Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo V23e VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Vivo V23e Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 330K)

Comes with 1110 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4050 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 533 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 8-months newer

Weighs 43 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro +7% 531 nits Vivo V23e 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro +1% 84.6% Vivo V23e 83.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro +37% 730 Vivo V23e 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro +37% 2572 Vivo V23e 1876 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro +69% 559516 Vivo V23e 330567 CPU 143513 95471 GPU 202345 76644 Memory 94579 71843 UX 123827 88535 Total score 559516 330567 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro 3455 Vivo V23e n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS - Graphics score 3455 - PCMark 3.0 score 10823 - AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4050 mAh Charge power 33 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Vivo V23e n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Vivo V23e n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Vivo V23e n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS - 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Vivo V23e n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date April 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.