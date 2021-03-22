Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo Y33s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Vivo Y33s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo Y33s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (551K versus 247K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s Reverse charging feature

Weighs 33 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.4% Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro 533 nits Vivo Y33s n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro +1% 84.6% Vivo Y33s 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo Y33s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro +169% 728 Vivo Y33s 271 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro +28% 2554 Vivo Y33s 1990 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro +123% 551748 Vivo Y33s 247803 CPU 139780 67845 GPU 202619 54846 Memory 94191 48053 UX 118143 79055 Total score 551748 247803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro 3455 Vivo Y33s n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS - Graphics score 3455 - PCMark 3.0 score 10810 - AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 11.1 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Vivo Y33s n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Vivo Y33s n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Vivo Y33s n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS - 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Vivo Y33s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 August 2021 Release date April 2021 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.