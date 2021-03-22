Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Vivo Y51a VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Vivo Y51a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Vivo Y51a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (551K versus 213K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (533 against 446 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y51a Weighs 27 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 2404 Hz - Response time 37.4 ms - Contrast 995:1 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 Pro +20% 533 nits Vivo Y51a 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Vivo Y51a 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Vivo Y51a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610 GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 Pro +76% 728 Vivo Y51a 413 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 Pro +96% 2554 Vivo Y51a 1304 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 Pro +159% 551748 Vivo Y51a 213278 CPU 139780 - GPU 202619 - Memory 94191 - UX 118143 - Total score 551748 213278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 Pro +809% 3455 Vivo Y51a 380 Stability 98% - Graphics test 20 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 3455 380 PCMark 3.0 score 10810 6015 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 11 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 67 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Poco X3 Pro 17:03 hr Vivo Y51a n/a Watching videos (Player) Poco X3 Pro 11:49 hr Vivo Y51a n/a Talk (3G) Poco X3 Pro 32:44 hr Vivo Y51a n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Vivo Y51a n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 January 2021 Release date April 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.