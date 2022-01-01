Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.