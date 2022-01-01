Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs 12T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs 12T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Ксиаоми 12Т Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Xiaomi 12T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (31:56 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 565K)
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (909 against 531 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
12T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
531 nits
12T Pro +71%
909 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
12T Pro +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2960 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
733
12T Pro +70%
1246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2569
12T Pro +58%
4047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
565061
12T Pro +83%
1032187
CPU 144978 -
GPU 206674 -
Memory 95042 -
UX 119816 -
Total score 565061 1032187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3456
12T Pro
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3456 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10725 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (196th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 08:34 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 13:52 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 05:19 hr
Standby 119 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro +14%
31:56 hr
12T Pro
28:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
12T Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date April 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Poco X3 Pro
3. Poco F3 vs Poco X3 Pro
4. Poco F4 vs Poco X3 Pro
5. Poco M5 vs Poco X3 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs 12T Pro
7. 12 Pro vs 12T Pro
8. Mi 11 Ultra vs 12T Pro
9. Xiaomi 12 vs 12T Pro
10. 12S Ultra vs 12T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish