Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Xiaomi 12X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Xiaomi 12X

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Ксиаоми 12X
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Xiaomi 12X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (919 against 533 nits)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:28 vs 32:10 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 563K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Xiaomi 12X

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 89.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.6%
PWM 2404 Hz 523 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
Xiaomi 12X +72%
919 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Xiaomi 12X +5%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2960 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
729
Xiaomi 12X +28%
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2562
Xiaomi 12X +23%
3150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
563609
Xiaomi 12X +23%
691545
CPU 150408 182068
GPU 205230 244860
Memory 98989 124404
UX 110355 145738
Total score 563609 691545
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3455
Xiaomi 12X +23%
4237
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 20 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 3455 4237
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking (154th and 97th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB 29.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr 13:05 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 119 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
Xiaomi 12X +10%
35:28 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (127th and 67th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Xiaomi 12X +2%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2021
Release date April 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (52%)
12 (48%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi 11T
6. Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Xiaomi 12X and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. Xiaomi 12X and OnePlus 9R
9. Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 11T
10. Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish