Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 324K)
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4820 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 668 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (601 against 537 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 42.2 ms
Contrast - 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Mi 10T Lite +12%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +10%
735
Mi 10T Lite
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +31%
2622
Mi 10T Lite
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +40%
454734
Mi 10T Lite
324729

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Mi 10T Lite +14%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Mi 10T Lite +9%
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Mi 10T Lite +6%
34:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
n/a
Mi 10T Lite
91.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

