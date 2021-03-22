Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4250 mAh
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 297K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 580 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 58 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.3%
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro +5%
538 nits
Mi 11 Lite
510 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Mi 11 Lite +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +27%
735
Mi 11 Lite
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +47%
2618
Mi 11 Lite
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +53%
454854
Mi 11 Lite
297965

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Mi 11 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 281 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

