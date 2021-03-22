Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Mi 11 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4250 mAh
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 297K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 580 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 58 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|85.3%
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|-
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +27%
735
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +47%
2618
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +53%
454854
297965
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4250 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 281 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
