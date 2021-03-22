Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.