Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.