Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.