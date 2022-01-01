Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Mi Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Mi Note 10

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (563K versus 304K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 544 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (37:50 vs 32:10 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (595 against 533 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Mi Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 137.9%
PWM 2404 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
Mi Note 10 +12%
595 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Mi Note 10 +4%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +34%
729
Mi Note 10
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +48%
2562
Mi Note 10
1734
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +85%
563609
Mi Note 10
304475
CPU 150408 98769
GPU 205230 77346
Memory 98989 53662
UX 110355 75562
Total score 563609 304475
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro +369%
3455
Mi Note 10
736
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 20 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 3455 736
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr 12:50 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 18:42 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 06:43 hr
Standby 119 hr 114 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
Mi Note 10 +18%
37:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (127th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro +6%
88.3 dB
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2019
Release date April 2021 December 2019
SAR (head) - 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (77.8%)
4 (22.2%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Poco X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Poco X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and X3 Pro
6. Apple iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
7. Apple iPhone 8 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish