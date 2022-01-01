Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (565K versus 131K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5160 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
Poco C40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +3%
84.6%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 640 -
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +374%
734
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +243%
2562
Poco C40
748
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +329%
565310
Poco C40
131851
CPU 144978 36431
GPU 206674 22163
Memory 95042 37186
UX 119816 36684
Total score 565310 131851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3456 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10741 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr -
Watching video 10:33 hr -
Gaming 05:25 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
Poco C40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Poco C40
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

