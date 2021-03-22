Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Poco F2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs F2 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (869 against 537 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (120 vs 112 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 454K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 926 and 735 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Poco F2 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 177 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Poco F2 Pro +62%
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
Poco F2 Pro +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock - 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
735
Poco F2 Pro +26%
926
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2622
Poco F2 Pro +29%
3386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro
454734
Poco F2 Pro +23%
558820

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +4%
17:03 hr
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Poco F2 Pro +119%
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Poco F2 Pro +12%
36:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 10i and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
9. OnePlus 7T and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish