Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Comes with 757 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4323 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Fingerprint scanner

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Delivers 196% higher peak brightness (1777 against 600 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Shows 31% longer battery life (45:56 vs 35:08 hours)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 833K)

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

13% higher pixel density (460 vs 407 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 407 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% 99.9% PWM 51540 Hz 240 Hz Response time 24 ms 1 ms Contrast 1573:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 GT 600 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +196% 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 GT 85.1% iPhone 14 Pro Max +4% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 67 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:12 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 12:36 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 05:41 hr 07:12 hr Standby 123 hr 156 hr General battery life Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +31% 45:56 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (103rd and 4th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.45 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X4 GT n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Poco X4 GT n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Poco X4 GT n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB iPhone 14 Pro Max +3% 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 September 2022 Release date June 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.